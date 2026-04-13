49ers & Packers Among Six Reported Visits For Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Tennessee WR Chris Brazzell II is visiting the Packers, Commanders and 49ers this week.

Rapoport adds Brazzell also had top-30 visits with the Panthers, Colts and Cardinals last week.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Brazzell, 22, was a three-star recruit and the 170th-ranked receiver in the 2022 recruiting class out of Midland, Texas. He committed to Tulane and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Tennessee for his last two years, where he earned Third-Team All-American & First-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Brazzell as the 17th-best receiver in the class with a third to fourth-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Brazzell appeared in 40 games over four seasons with Tulane and Tennessee. He caught 136 passes for 2,072 yards and 16 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.