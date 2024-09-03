49ers Pick Up $16.4M Of Cap Room By Reworking Deebo Samuel’s Deal

According to Field Yates, the 49ers and WR Deebo Samuel have agreed to a restructured contract that will free up $16.4 million in cap space.

Back in April, there was a lot of reporting that Samuel could be on the move from San Francisco given they were negotiating a long-term extension for Brandon Aiyuk. However, GM John Lynch came out and said they never entertained any trade offers for Samuel or Aiyuk.

With Aiyuk’s costly four-year extension and OT Trent Williams‘ three-year deal, Samuel helps the 49ers gain some much-needed cap space.

Samuel, 28, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus when he signed a three-year, $71.5 extension with $58.1 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $20.972 million and $16.6 million over the final two years of the deal.

In 2023, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 60 passes on 89 targets for 892 yards receiving and seven touchdowns to go along with 37 rushes for 225 yards and five additional touchdowns.