49ers Place OL Andre Dillard On IR Among Four Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL William Bradley-King and DL Demone Harris to one-year deals.

In correspondence, the 49ers have placed OL Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Additionally, the 49ers have waived DL Michael Dwumfour.

Dillard, 29, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round out of Washington State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $12.371 million rookie contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles declined Dillard’s fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He later signed a three-year, $29 million contract with the Titans in 2023 but was cut the following offseason. He signed with Green Bay for the 2024 season and signed with San Francisco in May.

In 2024, Dillard appeared in 10 games for the Packers.