49ers Place S Talanoa Hufanga On IR, Promote TE Brayden Willis

The 49ers announced that they are officially placing S Talanoa Hufanga on injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his wrist. The team is also promoting TE Brayden Willis to their active roster.

Hufanga, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021 out of USC. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Hufanga has appeared in two games for the 49ers and recorded eight total tackles.

