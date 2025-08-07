49ers Release CB Eli Apple Among Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Michael Dwumfour to a one-year deal.

In correspondence, the 49ers have released CB Eli Apple.

Apple, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He was traded to the Saints two years later for a 2019 fourth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

Apple was in the final year of his four-year, $15.152 million contract when the Saints declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season. He made a base salary of $2.51 million for the 2019 season and later signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Panthers after his agreement with the Raiders fell through.

Carolina released Apple during the 2020 season and he eventually signed on with the Bengals.

From there, Miami signed Apple to a one-year deal in 2023. He became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad, bouncing on and off of the active roster.

Apple then signed with San Francisco in late July 2025.

In 2024, Apple appeared in four games for the Chargers and recorded two tackles and a pass defense.