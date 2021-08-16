49ers Releasing CB Ken Webster

Matt Maiocco, citing a league source, reports that the 49ers are releasing CB Ken Webster on Monday.

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Webster, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round out of Ole Miss in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal but was waived by New England coming out of the preseason.

The Dolphins claimed Webster off waivers from the Patriots before waiving him coming out of camp last year. He eventually signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad and returned to San Francisco this past January.

In 2020, Webster appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded five tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.