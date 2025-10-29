49ers Sign DE Clelin Ferrell To Practice Squad, Among Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed DL Clelin Ferrell to the team’s practice squad and waived OL Drew Moss in a corresponding move.

San Francisco hosted Ferrell for a workout on Tuesday.

Ferrell, 28, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in 2023. He then caught on with the Commanders on a one-year deal back in 2024 and agreed to another one-year contract this past March.

However, Washington cut him coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2024, Ferrell appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and recorded 26 total tackles, three and a half sacks, and one forced fumble in ten starts.