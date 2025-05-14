49ers Sign First-Round DE Mykel Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round DE Mykel Williams to a rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

This leaves just two unsigned draft picks fo the 49ers:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Signed 2 43 Alfred Collins DT 3 75 Nick Martin LB Signed 3 100 Upton Stout CB Signed 4 113 C.J. West DT 4 138 Jordan Watkins WR Signed 5 147 Jordan James RB Signed 5 160 Marques Sigle S Signed 7 227 Kurtis Rourke QB Signed 7 249 Connor Colby G Signed 7 252 Junior Bergen WR Signed

Williams, 20, is considered to be one of the top edge rusher prospects in the 2025 draft class and is likely to be an early-to-mid-round pick next month. Williams offers a lot of upside at a premium position based on his athleticism and limited workload in college.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Bills DE Gregory Rousseau.

The 49ers used the No. 11 overall pick in round one on Williams. He’s projected to sign Williams to a four-year, $24,905,620 contract that includes a $14,753,176 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his three-year college career at Georgia, Williams appeared in 40 games and recorded 14 sacks, 41 tackles, 23 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, a recovery and four pass defenses.