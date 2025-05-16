49ers Signing K Greg Joseph

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to terms with K Greg Joseph on a one-year contract Friday, according to his agent.

The San Francisco 49ers just added my client Greg Joseph (K, FAU) to their kicking competition. 8-year vet is signing a 1-yr deal. Holds NFL record for most game-winning field goals in a season. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) May 16, 2025

The 49ers made it clear that they would bring in competition for K Jake Moody, who struggled last year.

Joseph, 30, wound up signing on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Dolphins but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Browns signed Joseph following an injury and he started the rest of the season for them. From there, Joseph had stints with the Panthers, Titans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Packers, and Lions before signing on with the Giants.

New York opted to release Joseph and he caught on with Washington soon after. The Commanders ended up releasing him in December and he joined the Jets practice squad soon after.

In 2024, Joseph has appeared in eight games for the Giants, Commanders and Jets, converting 16 of 20 field goal attempts (80 percent) to go along with all 11 extra point tries.