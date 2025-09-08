49ers Signing WR Kendrick Bourne

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the 49ers are signing WR Kendrick Bourne to a one-year deal.

Rapoport adds the deal has a maximum value of $5 million. Bourne took visits with both the 49ers and Commanders last week.

Bourne, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million in 2024. However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Bourne appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 28 passes on 38 targets for 305 yards and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.