49ers Will Keep Brandon Aiyuk If No Trade Materializes By Tuesday

According to Adam Schefter, Tuesday is an unofficial trade deadline for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk and the team plans to keep him on the roster in 2025 if no deal materializes by then.

Aiyuk is due a $22.85 million roster bonus on April 1. Schefter says once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off.

Schefter reiterates it does not seem likely that Aiyuk will be traded before that deadline.

The 49ers have made some major changes to the roster this offseason to unload salary and it sounds like they would be open to trading Aiyuk to continue that, despite signing him to a big deal just last summer.

However, Aiyuk’s price and the fact that he’s currently rehabbing a torn ACL makes it unlikely another team would trade for him at the moment.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Aiyuk as the news is available.