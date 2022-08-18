49ers Worked Out S Tashaun Gipson

According to Field Yates, the 49ers brought in veteran STashaun Gipson for a workout on Thursday.

Gipson, 32, signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming back in 2012. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year restricted tender with the Browns worth $2.356 million for the 2015 season before signing a five-year deal worth $35.5 million with the Jaguars in 2016.

However, the Jaguars released Gipson in 2018 and he later signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Texans in 2019. Houston cut Gipson loose and he landed with the Bears on a one-year deal and re-signed to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2021, Gipson appeared in 12 games and recorded 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.