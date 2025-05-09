Texans Sign Seven Draft Picks, Six Undrafted Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Houston Texans have officially signed seven draft picks on Friday ahead of their rookie minicamp. 

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
2 34 Jayden Higgins WR Signed
2 48 Aireontae Ersery G  
3 79 Jaylin Noel WR Signed
3 97 Jaylin Smith CB Signed
4 116 Woody Marks RB  
6 187 Jaylen Reed S Signed
6 197 Graham Mertz QB Signed
7 224 Kyonte Hamilton DT Signed
7 255 Luke Lachey TE Signed

 

The Texans also signed six undrafted free agents to contracts including:

  1. West Virginia LS Austin Brinkman
  2. Kentucky C Eli Cox
  3. North Carolina CB Alijah Huzzie
  4. Minnesota WR Daniel Jackson
  5. Louisiana LB K.C. Ossai
  6. Utah DT Junior Tafuna

Higgins, 22, was a two-star recruit and the 459th-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of South Miami, Florida. He committed to Eastern Kentucky and transferred to Iowa State after two seasons.

He earned Second Team All-Big 12 and Third Team All-American honors in 2024. Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Higgins as the No. 6 receiver and the No. 45 overall player with a second-round grade.

The Texans used the No. 34 overall pick on Higgins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,687,080 contract with a $5,140,132 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Higgins appeared in 48 games and recorded 227 receptions for 3,317 yards with 28 touchdowns.

 

