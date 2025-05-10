NFC Notes: Tank Dell, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said the team entered the draft and free agency with the mindset that they wanted to make the offense more explosive around QB Trevor Lawrence.

“We’ve definitely addressed the ability to strike from a distance,” Coen said, via ESPN. “I think that that’s something that we just struggled to do a little bit in Tampa [last season when he was the offensive coordinator] where you ended up having to go 10-, 12-play drives a lot. It was efficient, right, but ultimately, you’re looking to be as explosive as you can in both the run and the pass. That was definitely addressed in both pro free agency and the college draft landscape. Don’t think we have to add any more at this point.”

Rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter, who the team will likely use extensively on offense, plans to learn as much as he can from WR Brian Thomas, Jr.

“He will be big for me. He did a great job his rookie season,” Hunter said after being drafted. “I’ve got a lot to improve on myself. So, I’m going to ask him a lot of questions. He’ll probably get annoyed because I’m going to ask so many questions. I want to be the best. I want to be better than him. So, I’m going to try to soak up all the knowledge that he allows me to take from him.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans remains in contact with WR Tank Dell, who currently has no timetable for return from his knee surgeries.

“I talk to Tank all the time,” Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Tank is doing great. He’s in good spirits, he’s on the road to recovery. He’s doing real well in his rehab process. He’s in a really good spot, so excited to see how that continues to progress.”

“For Tank, I want him to continue to get better, continue to attack each day of the rehab process the right way, like he’s been doing, with a great attitude,” Ryans added. “He’ll back when it’s time for Tank to be back. There’s nothing to rush. There’s no set timeline that we need him back by this certain day. We need Tank back when Tank is ready to be Tank, and that’s good enough for me.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said he feels good about adding WR Tyler Lockett as a veteran who can come in and help first overall QB Cam Ward.

“He [has been] a productive player for a long time,” Callahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “On top of that, he’s a fantastic person — understands his role on a football team, understands the value he brings as a leader. Those are traits that we’re looking to add as many as we can. He’s still got some production left in him, I think. Still wants to play ball, and still has the desire to try to play at high level. So, excited to have him. Haven’t had a chance to be out there with him yet, obviously. But I think he’s going to bring a veteran leadership to us and veteran play style, which will complement our group well at this point. I think when we’re all together, we’ll have a good mix of veterans and young players to develop.”

“That’s part of the puzzle, opportunity to have some perspective from a veteran player,” Callahan added. “Obviously, you have Calvin [Ridley] as well, who’s played quite a bit of football. Those guys, they offer perspective. They offer maybe a how-to-do things, and hey, think about this or think about that. It really does help having veteran players around a young player for the same reason it’s good to have a guy like Kevin Zeitler for the guys up front. Guys that have just done it for a long time, they have perspective, they understand what it takes to be successful — and not just for a year, but for multiple years of playing at a really high level. All those guys that you can bring in help supplement your football team, bring a lot of value.”

Lockett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Titans. $3.49 million is guaranteed, including a $630,000 signing bonus. (OTC)