AFC East Notes: Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he wasn’t frustrated on the sidelines but was trying to motivate his teammates.
“It wasn’t frustration, that was just me motivating my teammates,” Hill said, via PFT.
- Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett mentioned they are using Aaron Rodgers‘ cadence “as a weapon” for their offense: “We always want to use it as a weapon. That’s something Aaron has been great at forever.” (Rich Cimini)
- As for WR Garrett Wilson‘s slow start to the season, Hackett said he is a priority on their offense but they can’t force passes to him: “We want to make Garrett the focal point of the offense, but can’t force the ball.”
- As for Wilson recently saying his route tree is more limited than in previous years, Hackett responded they are trying to be creative with Wilson by having him in motion more often.
- Hackett defended his decision to use Breece Hall over Braelon Allen in goal-line situations: “Breece is our guy. We all know how spectacular he is.”
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo said C David Andrews‘ shoulder injury has no impact on rookie QB Drake Maye‘s timeline to start: “Those are independent of each other.” (Mark Daniels)
- Regarding the possibility of New England pursuing Raiders WR Davante Adams, Mayo said he hasn’t had any conversations with executive Eliot Wolf on the matter: “I have not had a conversation with Eliot in those regards.” (Doug Kyed)
- Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson admitted he’s been disappointed in himself after committing fumbles in all four games so far this season: “I’m super tough on myself. I’m more disappointed in myself than anyone could ever be. It’s very simple – I just have to hold on to the ball and have that mentality to come up with the ball every time. It’s my job to do that and I haven’t been doing it well.” (Mike Reiss)
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Patriots S Kyle Dugger seems to have avoided a serious ankle injury but he is still a candidate to miss time.
- Per Mike Reiss, the Patriots had hosted veteran OL Jesse Davis for a workout on Tuesday.
- New England also worked out TE Tre’ McKitty, per Aaron Wilson.
- Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt said WR Kendrick Bourne‘s energy in practice was instantly noticeable now that he’s returned from the physically unable to perform list: “The energy, the juice. You felt that immediately. Practice was different once he stepped on the field… It’ll be a huge boost in the receiver room.” (Mark Daniels)
- Van Pelt called WR Javon Baker an “extremely talented guy” but feels he needs to clean up some things: “Lining up correctly, running the right routes.” (Doug Kyed)
- Bourne said he’s still limited in practice and is trusting the plan by their medical staff: “I’m kind of limited right now so I can’t do everything — I can do everything, but I have a count. So I’m just trusting the process.” (Doug Kyed)
- Mark Daniels reports Patriots G Cole Strange (knee) is on track to return this season.
