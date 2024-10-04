AFC East Notes: Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill said he wasn’t frustrated on the sidelines but was trying to motivate his teammates.

“It wasn’t frustration, that was just me motivating my teammates,” Hill said, via PFT.

Jets

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett mentioned they are using Aaron Rodgers ‘ cadence “as a weapon” for their offense: “We always want to use it as a weapon. That’s something Aaron has been great at forever.” (Rich Cimini)

‘s slow start to the season, Hackett said he is a priority on their offense but they can’t force passes to him: “We want to make Garrett the focal point of the offense, but can’t force the ball.” As for Wilson recently saying his route tree is more limited than in previous years, Hackett responded they are trying to be creative with Wilson by having him in motion more often.

Hackett defended his decision to use Breece Hall over Braelon Allen in goal-line situations: “Breece is our guy. We all know how spectacular he is.”

Patriots