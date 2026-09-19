AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Bobby Slowik, Malik Willis, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins OC Bobby Slowik on QB Malik Willis finding a balance between getting the ball off quickly and extending plays: “Me and him working together in that regard on making sure that he still has the freedom and the ability to go use that strength while balancing that out with when the play presents itself, and we can get the ball out fast and let’s take advantage of that.” (Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets

The Jets are keeping four tight ends on the active roster with Mason Taylor, Kenyon Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert, and Andrew Beck. Taylor said OC Frank Reich is scheming for their deep group and praised Sadiq for his touchdown run in Week 1.

“Coach Reich, he’s going to have a hell of a time scheming for our offense,” Taylor said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We have a bunch of skill in that room — not just him, but, I mean, he’s smooth, he’s quick, and he’s as athletic as hell.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn has been impressed by their tight ends and mentioned that they are putting “more and more on their plate.”

“That’s an improved group, and each week we’re giving them more and more on their plate so we can try to take advantage of who they are,” Glenn said of his four tight ends.