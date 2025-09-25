AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Christian Gonzalez, Jabrill Peppers, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the team doesn’t have a timetable for K Tyler Bass to return. (Chris Brown)

Jets

The Jets have 39 missed tackles on the season, which has played a massive part in their defensive woes.

“It comes back to emphasizing that, and you can always improve in those things,” Jets HC Aaron Glenn said, via ESPN.

New York has lost multiple one-score games that were well within reach. Glenn said that the onus is on him in order to get his team to perform.

“The teams that are the most resilient, that understand how to play in those situations, are the teams that usually win in those situations,” Glenn said. “It’s my job to make sure that I put our guys in those situations in practice, and we do that quite a bit. We just have to get over that hump.”

Patriots

New England and Pittsburgh were the two teams willing to trade a pick for WR D.K. Metcalf and give him a new deal, but the Patriots weren’t willing to give up a second-round pick and they didn’t get the sense Metcalf wanted to be in New England. (Nick Cattles)

Former Patriots and current Steelers S Jabrill Peppers was happy to beat his former team after being released: "Yeah, I was. I'm not gonna get into any of the specifics. I don't want it to be a distraction or turn into a media thing. I was definitely surprised, but it's the nature of this business. Sometimes you're not good enough. But I definitely wanted to opportunity to show them that I can still play in this league at a high level, so I think I did a pretty good job of that today." (Zack Cox)

New England RB Rhamondre Stevenson was hard on himself after his two fumble day: “If I can’t hold onto the ball then they don’t need me.” (Doug Kyed)

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel says the plan is for CB Christian Gonzalez to ramp up this week and make his season debut Sunday vs Carolina. (Ben Volin)

Vrabel on WR Stefon Diggs‘ limited snaps and if it’s related to injury rehab: “It’s all going to change.” (Kyed)