AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Justin Fields, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn is sick of losing and says that the team is looking for changes everywhere, including at quarterback.

“You know what? I’m evaluating everything, to be honest with you,” Glenn said Friday, via the Associated Press. “I’m evaluating myself, the players, schematics, coaches, I’m evaluating everything. So, I don’t want to just place everything on that, that one situation. I’m just looking at everything, because as a head coach, that’s my job, to make sure that I put this team in the best position to go win games.” “Obviously, we’ve got to do a better job in the passing game, and that has a lot to do with Justin getting the ball to the right guys,” Glenn added. “And also the guys, when they do get a chance to get the ball, that they make those plays. I think you hear that quite a bit when you get these quarterback changes is, ‘Man, I’m trying to get a spark for the team,'” Glenn said. “But to me, it’s more or less, man, I’m trying to make the best decision to give our guys a chance to win because to me, a spark is really a short-term deal. And I don’t know if this is what other coaches’ decisions are, but, man, I want to make a decision to give us a chance to win.” Glenn believes that WR Garrett Wilson will play again this season but added that the decision will be up to his doctors. (Cimini)

Jets DB Malachi Moore was fined $5,914, and DB Brandon Stephens was fined $22,388 for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet.

Justin Fields

Jets QB Justin Fields had a productive game as a runner in Thursday’s loss to the Patriots, recording 67 yards on 11 carries for one touchdown. New York HC Aaron Glenn said they want to avoid depending on Fields as a runner, given that it leaves him vulnerable to take hits.

“We don’t want to make a habit of our quarterbacks continuing to run because we can put them in harm’s way,” Glenn said, via ProFootballTalk. “I felt like if we get a fast start we’ll be in a good position, and Justin ran the ball quite a bit. The thing is, we can’t put Justin in a situation where he’s a running back, and I think we all know that, because we’re putting him in harm’s way.”

Glenn added that they need to depend on their other offensive weapons as well.

“We’ve got to have some guys make some plays for him too,” Glenn said.

Patriots

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs highly praised QB Drake Maye, calling the second-year quarterback one of the pillars of leadership for their offense.

“Being the commander of the offense, getting everybody lined up,” Diggs said, via PFT. “Sometimes I go the wrong way, I don’t do things perfect, but he has the line of communication of being the quarterback, being the leader, he’s one of the pillars of the offense that keeps us in the right spot.”