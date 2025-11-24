AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Mike McDaniel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel still has a future in Miami, which largely depends on who the team hires as the new general manager, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

Dolphins S Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $17,389 for unnecessary roughness (hip-drop tackle), and he was fined an additional $12,172 for unnecessary roughness (low block).

Jets

The Jets lost to the Ravens 23-10 in Week 12 in a game where the defense battled against a desperate Ravens’ offense. New York HC Aaron Glenn loved his team’s effort and expressed his belief in the team going forward.

“I feel bad for the players,” Glenn said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “I just told them how much I love them, how much the effort they gave was outstanding.”

“I believe in these guys, I believe in this team, I believe in the effort they give us. That’s one thing that’s not going to go away. As a coach, that’s one thing we love about the players we have in that locker room. No matter what the situation is, those guys are going to continue to play.”

Glenn on owner Woody Johnson: “We have good conversations. He understands the big picture. I’m not going to BS him, and he’s not going to BS me…I do enjoy those conversations.” (Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots CB Carlton Davis was upset after a pass interference call against him that led to a Bengals touchdown. However, he added that he was determined not to lose the game after what he felt was a bad call.

“That shit was BS because he’s a bigger receiver, first and foremost, and he’s a physical receiver,” Davis told Doug Kyed. “And if you ever just watch his film, when he’s on a go ball, he’s constantly trying to create slight separation. So I could turn around and play the ball, but once you turn around, that’s his shit. As soon as you turn around, he’ll give you a little nudge, and now you’re out of range of the ball. So I just played through the hands, he was tugging, tugging and I just — boom — played physical.”

“And right now these referees and these teams, I know they’re going to the refs telling them to watch (me), to watch (me),” Davis continued. “And the refs talk to me all game. They’re talking to me all game. ‘You’re doing good. But watch this. Watch that.’ And just by that, I know somebody’s saying something because these refs are coming up to me. And I didn’t agree with that call at all. That shit made me mad as fuck because it was already (the) fourth quarter, and I felt like I put my team in a bad position when it was a BS call, and now they’re in field goal range and they’re inside the red zone. And then we give up a touchdown, so I’m just mad about it because I’m understanding the position and what all transpired since that (penalty) And so, that shit really just lit a fire under me. Like, I promise you I’m not going to let this game slip out of our hands.”

Ian Rapoport reports Patriots LG Jared Wilson suffered a high-ankle sprain but is only considered week-to-week instead of the normal 4 to 6 week time period for recovery.