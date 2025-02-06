AFC Notes: Adonai Mitchell, Jeffery Simmons, Colts, Patriots, Titans

Colts

Colts rookie WR Adonai Mitchell showed flashes during his first year but didn’t show enough consistency for himself or the organization. Mitchell vowed to improve in year two and outlined his plan to work to get to where he needs to be.

“I’m definitely going to get a quick reset,” Mitchell said, via Mike Chappell. “I’m going to be a couch potato for I don’t know (how long). Once I get back up and on my feet again, I’m just working, man.”

“This position is all about confidence and ain’t nobody taking that away from me, no time. It’ll be a lot different from this year, for sure. At the end of the day, it’s all going to be on me. It always has been. It always will be. Just looking forward to coming back.”

Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard backed Mitchell while noting how he needs to be better in 2025.

“Just young,” Ballard said. “Like any young player, there’s going to be a maturation process with him. And he has some definitely, really strong moments. But we need more consistent moments from him.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez said that he noticed the team’s organization became more laid back after the team moved on from HC Bill Belichick.

“I would say the building got a little more lax. I mean, that might have hurt us,” Gonzalez said, via PFT. “I would probably say it got a little more lax.”

Gonzalez bounced back from a disappointing rookie season that was cut short due to injuries to be named a second-team All-Pro in 2024.

“It was tough [this season], but honestly I was looking more of it as just going out there and having fun,” Gonzalez said. “I got hurt my rookie year, and just playing the whole year was great for me and having fun. Obviously, you want to win. That’s the main goal. But we were in a lot of close games. I think we had seven one-score games. So, we’re not far off.”

The Patriots are hiring Mike Smith to coach their outside linebackers. (Mike Reiss)

Titans

Titans DL Jeffery Simmons has been with the team since 2019 where they have missed the playoffs four straight years after making it each of his first three seasons. Despite the recent struggles, Simmons is confident they are on the right path to getting back to contending in the AFC.

“That’s my goal,” Simmons said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “And I think with the things we have in place in Tennessee, it’s going to happen. Heck, I think we have three or four former GMs with us now. I think Miss Amy understands what we need to do from what I am seeing with the hires, and I am excited.”

“I am excited to see what (the new regime) can do with our team, and our roster. I most definitely believe we can get here, and we will get here.”

At this point in his career, Simmons is one of the key veteran presences in the locker room. He opened up on trying to improve as a resource and mentor to help the young players reach their potential.

“So, for me, it’s all about: How can I approach it better in my message to get to some of the young guys because some guys don’t take it as a veteran like Arden (Key) might take it. I hold myself to a high standard, so at the end of the day it’s all about: How can I be a better leader for the team? And how can I deliver my message better when I am trying to hold them accountable? At the end of the day, guys know me, and they know I am a passionate player. It may come off sometimes wrong, but I hope they all know how much I care about the guys in the locker room.”

To wrap it up, Simmons expressed his belief in the organization and committed himself to the Titans to be a part of the change.

“I 100 percent believe in the organization in Tennessee. At the end of the day, where it starts at is finding players in the draft who can help us win football games. But no matter who we have on the roster, it’s all about the foundation.”

“Most definitely. My heart is in Tennessee, and I express that Miss Amy all the time. This is where I want to retire, and I don’t see myself playing anywhere else.”