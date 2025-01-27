AFC Notes: Al Golden, Art Rooney, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

New Bengals DC Al Golden stated his defense is a 4-2 base that will also include some 4-3 formations. While they ran a lot of man coverage at Notre Dame, Golden believes it was just how that group evolved. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

stated his defense is a 4-2 base that will also include some 4-3 formations. While they ran a lot of man coverage at Notre Dame, Golden believes it was just how that group evolved. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Golden was proud of his team’s effort to use schematic wrinkles to affect the QB. He also emphasized energy and details as core values. (Dehner)

Golden talked about getting to return to his family in Cincinnati after he coached there from 2020-2021 as LB coach. (Dehner)

While showing his appreciation for Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman, Golden said “there are only 32 of these. Even less that have Joe Burrow.” (Dehner)

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic dove into some of the biggest doubts surrounding the Ravens as they head into the 2025 offseason.

Starting with TE Mark Andrews , Zrebiec doesn’t see Baltimore releasing him but believes they could entertain a trade to create cap space. With TEs Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar also entering the final years of their deal in 2025, the Ravens could look to move one for draft capital.

, Zrebiec doesn’t see Baltimore releasing him but believes they could entertain a trade to create cap space. With TEs and also entering the final years of their deal in 2025, the Ravens could look to move one for draft capital. Zrebiec thinks S Marcus Williams and CB Arthur Maulet could be cap casualties while extensions for CB Marlon Humphrey , Andrews, or RB Derrick Henry could give them short-term relief.

and CB could be cap casualties while extensions for CB , Andrews, or RB could give them short-term relief. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta commented on potential extensions for S Kyle Hamilton and C Tyler Linderbaum : “We’ll work on that. I think I sat up here in 2019 and said we’re going to try to retain as many of our good young players as we can, and I think we’ve done that. I think you’ll see that continue this offseason.”

commented on potential extensions for S and C : “We’ll work on that. I think I sat up here in 2019 and said we’re going to try to retain as many of our good young players as we can, and I think we’ve done that. I think you’ll see that continue this offseason.” Zrebiec believes they will work on an extension for HC John Harbaugh by July despite recent playoff shortcomings because of his support from upper management.

by July despite recent playoff shortcomings because of his support from upper management. Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey was fined $45,020 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet).

Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney on why HC Mike Tomlin is the guy for their franchise: “When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach. I know he’s frustrated like we all are … but we still feel good about him being the leader.” (Brooke Pryor)

on why HC is the guy for their franchise: “When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don’t win that many games if you’re not a good coach. I know he’s frustrated like we all are … but we still feel good about him being the leader.” (Brooke Pryor) Rooney was asked if Tomlin’s message to the team is still getting thorough to them: “It’s fair to question it after losing five in a row, but when I talk to the players, I think the players still want to play for Mike, and so I’m not concerned about his message.” (Pryor)

Rooney ruled out increasing one of the league’s smallest coaching staffs: “I just don’t see that holding us back. I don’t think that’s our problem.” (Pryor)

Regarding WR George Pickens, Rooney said they haven’t started contract discussions but had great things to say about his talent: “George has enough talent to work with and fulfill the talent he really has. Who knows if we can get there, we will see.” (Mark Kaboly)