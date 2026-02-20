AFC Notes: Anthony Levine Sr., C.J. Stroud, Jets, Ravens, Texans

Jets

Rich Cimini of ESPN takes a look at five of the Jets’ impending free agents that they must decide on this offseason:

Cimini expects RB Breece Hall to want a contract that puts him in the top five of his position, which means eclipsing Saints RB Alvin Kamara ‘s $12.25 million annual salary.

and Cimini thinks the $11.7 million transition tag makes more sense for Hall than the $14.5 million franchise tag.

Regarding G Alijah Vera-Tucker , Cimini questions how much New York would want to invest in an injury-prone player. One agent predicted Vera-Tucker could earn $13 million annually on a multi-year deal, while another agent thinks he’ll get a one-year “prove-it” offer.

Cimini writes that both sides could be looking for a fresh start. Although QB Tyrod Taylor was told the team would like to bring him back in 2026, Cimini points out that New York has a new system under OC Frank Reich and is expected to prioritize other quarterbacks through free agency or potential trades.

Ravens

The Ravens promoted Anthony Levine Sr. to special teams coordinator after being an assistant the previous year. When asked how beneficial it was to be on the coaching staff last season, Levine responded that he already has a strong level of trust with players on the roster.

“Thank you. That’s a great question. With me being here as a player and being here as a coach – and especially coming back here last year – being around these guys and talking to them all the time and getting to know them and connecting with them, [I’m] building a relationship with them. It is crazy that you asked that, because I got a call last night from a player who flew here – Keondre [Jackson], he’s sitting in the back – to come here, so that speaks the volume of the type of players that we have and the type of connection that I have with these guys. They understand the standard; they understand the culture. [Former special teams coordinator] Chris [Horton] did a great job of always putting me in front of the room, so as soon as I got back [to the Ravens], Chris has always put me in front of the room. [With] my leadership style, the way I interact with them, the way I challenge them [and] the way we hold each other accountable. With that being said, these guys, they respect me. We don’t talk a lot about how much I did when I played, because it’s not about what I did when I played. It’s more about them, and it’s more about me being able to teach them to go out there and be productive and have a great career that they want to have,” Levine said, via RavensWire.

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud struggled in their Divisional Round loss to the Patriots, tossing four interceptions. When appearing on the Ross Tucker Podcast, TE Dalton Schultz said the result wasn’t on Stroud’s shoulders, and one game won’t define his career.

“Everybody has a bad game. Everybody has a rough (day) at the office,” Schultz said. “To be honest, not all that was on him. Everyone is going to pin it on him, because he’s the quarterback — and he understands that, we understand that. But I think what’s important is realizing, separate yourself from that as who you are. One game doesn’t define you, good or bad. It’s all going to fall on you, regardless, so own it, bro, like the result is bad. We lost. Dude, I got hurt in the first quarter, it sucks. So I look at myself, and I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s never happened…do I need to do more next time? What can I change?’ Everybody’s got to turn themselves. It’s not all on C.J. Do you think he throws some of those picks if he didn’t have a guy in his lap? Everything is so entangled in football that it’s hard to put anything on one guy ever.”