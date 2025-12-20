AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen commented on QB Anthony Richardson‘s return from an orbital fracture after a freak accident that wound up with the young quarterback undergoing surgery.

“He still has some vision limitations in his eye,’’ Steichen said, via Mike Chappell. “So, we’re going to get him back on the practice field, get him throwing, doing some scout-team reps. I think it’s just talking to him and managing it and seeing how he manages with the vision, going through that. Obviously, taking snaps and throwing and doing all that stuff. We’ll go through that process.”

Richardson tied a resistance band around a fixture in his locker, which snapped and hit him in the right side of his face, causing the fracture that limited his vision.

“My routine didn’t go the right way,’’ said Richardson. “Something impacted my face, broke my face, and messed up my eye a little bit. When it first happened, it was just a lot of swelling. Couldn’t see much. But after two or three weeks from surgery, everything healed up nicely.”

“I thank God for it,’’ Richardson told reporters about having his practice window opened. “Sitting at home is not fun. It’s really boring. And not being in the building as much when it first happened, really boring. Not being around my teammates, not being able to go to the stadium, that was really boring. But I thank God for being able to go out there and practice today. I’m looking forward to it I would love to (return). I’ve gotta take it one day at a time, see how I feel out there on the field, see how I’m moving around in the pocket and just do whatever they need me to do. I don’t necessarily need it for confidence, but just for my regular lifestyle. I need to be back on the field. I love playing football. I’ve been doing it since I was two. It’s something I love doing. I love being in here with my teammates.’’

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers on staying with the team: “I probably haven’t had this much belief behind me in a long time. I played a lot of football out of hate and anger, and just to be out there and play for people who believe in you and prove them right. it’s a whole different feeling.” (DiRocco)

The Titans are trudging along at 2-12 with three games left in the season. Tennessee QB Cam Ward said he doesn’t feel any added pressure to succeed after being the No. 1 overall pick and thinks the struggles he’s faced this season will help him develop as a professional.

“I just wake up and go about my business, honestly,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s site. “I don’t really see no pressure. I mean, I get to do something every day that I like to do. I’m going to always remember the hard times that I went through my rookie year. I’ll remember the good plays that I made in my rookie year. I’ll remember how many reporters came to report on the team one year. And I’ll remember in the next couple of years when there’s a lot more reporters out here trying to get footage on us. You’ve just got to continue to take your day by day process. We continue to feed into each other as the locker room, continue to give emphasis on the coaching staff, what we’re looking for ahead. And we’re ready to turn it back around.”

Ward said he’s not trying to chase a perfect performance and just wants to execute every play.

“Every game there’s going to be some bad tape,” Ward said. “Whether it’s one play, two plays, from myself or another teammate. So I don’t really try to chase having a perfect game. I try to just chase having a good play every play. Because at the end of the day, I’m going to have a bad play. I’m going to throw another interception. I’m going to fumble the ball again at some point in my career. So the more I can continue to stress myself, limit the little bad plays and just continue to build on what I already know, what I’m good at, and then just continue to put the ball in space to my playmakers, I think that will serve me better in the long term.”

As for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy, Ward wants to be heavily involved in their search and meet with all of their candidates.

“I want to meet all of them,” Ward said. “Every coach who’s going to get the opportunity to come here, I want to meet them, have conversations throughout the whole process with them, because that’s someone that I’m going to be here with for that time. So, we got to just continue to — me being around and being open to it no matter whoever we try to hire because I know at the end of the day who we do hire is going to be the right fit for us. Whether it’s a defensive person or an offensive person, they’re going to make sure that every person is in the right place, and make sure every person is set up for success. Yeah, I have had a conversation with them about wanting to be involved. They know how much I want to be involved. And then especially just not even with the scheme part of it just as the head coach who he is on a everyday basis. And then, we’ll get into the scheme what I know I’m good at, what I want do, what he thinks will also help me.”