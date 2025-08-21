AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson on losing the QB job to Daniel Jones : “Just gotta respect the decision. They feel like ( Daniel Jones ) is a better fit with the team. Better fit for the outcome of us winning. … That doesn’t undermine any of the work I’ve been putting in. That doesn’t say I haven’t improved.” (James Boyd)

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Austin Johnson signed a one-year, $2,000,000 deal with Jacksonville with $1,750,000 fully guaranteed in 2025, per Over The Cap. That includes a guaranteed $1.375 million base salary, $375,000 signing bonus and up to $250,000 in per game active roster bonuses.

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward and veteran DT Jeffery Simmons got into a scuffle during training camp practice this week. Tennessee CB Jarvins Brownlee Jr. said both players bring a competitive edge on the field, but broke up the altercation “as soon as possible” because of Ward being the franchise quarterback.

“You get that same attitude, confidence, that same edge every day out of those two guys,” Brownlee said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “That’s what you expect. But when it does happen with the quarterback, you got to break it up as soon as possible. But brothers fight.”

Simmons wrote on X that reporters are overblowing the moment.

“It’s practice, it’s football! S— happens between the lines!” Simmons said. “But y’all letting these reporters blow up something that happened at practice says a lot! Trust me, me and 1 is good!”

Brownlee thinks Ward is showing the “dog he has in him.”

“You never want to see your quarterback in the middle of those kinds of things,” Brownlee said. “But when it does happen, it shows you the kind of dog he has in him. He ain’t going to take nothing.”