AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Colts GM Chris Ballard and QB Anthony Richardson ‘s agent had a meeting to clear the air. The agent told Fowler the meeting was “very constructive” and a chance for sides to “let feelings be known.”

Fowler adds a trade was not requested but the topic was broached and Ballard reaffirmed that the Colts don't want to give up on Richardson.

Texans

Texans WR Xavier Hutchinson could be in line to see more playing time in three receiver sets with the injury to WR Tank Dell and WR Stefon Diggs‘ departure. Hutchinson is proud of himself for the steady improvement and talked about how he will handle an increased role.

“Obviously, I’m super proud of myself because I knew I put in the work to reap these rewards,” Hutchinson said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2. “Just got to continue to keep going, got to continue to keep my foot on the pedal, got to keep working.”

“I can’t really think too much about it, just got to let football be football. Let how you play be your word. Keep it about one day at a time and not force anything. Just let everything come to me as it will, continue to be who I am each and every day.”

Adam Schefter reports Texans S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee) is expected to play in Week 1.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan was the Bengals’ offensive coordinator for QB Joe Burrow‘s rookie season in 2020, and now has another opportunity to coach a No. 1 overall pick in QB Cam Ward. Callahan compared Burrow and Ward, saying it’s important to structure a system that their rookie quarterback is comfortable with.

“It comes down to finding the things that the quarterback is comfortable running, then we can play fast and play with confidence,” Callahan said, via NFL.com. “Most of that has to do with the banked reps over the course of the offseason and training camp. That’s the biggest thing, we’re just trying to put him in a position to be as successful as possible in his first week. A lot of that is going to have to do with just doing the things he knows and knows well and operate in a system. Try to keep it — as far as a volume perspective goes — something manageable. Where he feels confident and we have enough ammunition, for lack of a better term, but still be able to have a grasp of all of it and be able to execute when he needs to. So that’s the biggest key for a young quarterback is that particular process, whether it was Joe in 2020 or Cam here to open the season in ’25, I think that process remained pretty similar.”

Callahan added that they have several “unproven players” in their offense and feels they are going into the season in “prove-it mode.”

“Certainly, we’ve got some unproven players, we’ve got some young players that haven’t done it yet,” Callahan said. “But I like where those guys are at. And anyone that’s up on gameday, we’re using. They’re all going to have roles. We’re going to make sure they’re in the right spots to have success. We’re a team that’s in prove-it mode right now and all the things we feel good about, we’re going to have to go do and show it on game day.”