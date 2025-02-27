AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, C.J. Stroud, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard recently said they plan on bringing in competition at quarterback for Anthony Richardson this offseason. Shane Steichen also believes it will benefit their offense to challenge Richardson going forward.

“I think it’s good,” Steichen said, via ColtsWire. “I think competition is great for everybody. Any time you got competition at any position, whether it’s the quarterback position or wherever it may be, I think it makes everybody better.”

Steichen wants to see better consistency from Richardson in 2025.

“I think consistency is the biggest thing,” Steichen said. “We’ve had those conversations, myself and him. Just being consistent. Obviously, being on the field–15 games the last two years. He played 11 last year and did some really good things, but just looking for the consistency.”

Steichen mentioned they will focus on building the fundamentals with Richardson to improve his completion percentage.

“Building on the fundamentals and obviously continuing to work on his passing, getting the completion percentage up will be big going forward for him,” Steichen said. “It’s repetitions. You look at those things, just repetitions going over and over again is going to be big for him. The fundamental part of it. I think he has really quick feet. I’ve said that before, really quick feet, and I think it’s just getting the repetitions with those guys to get that completion percentage up.”

Jaguars

When asked what qualities stood out about new OC Grant Udinski, HC Liam Coen said Udinksi brings qualities from Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell‘s system that they want to implement. Udinski was notably Minnesota’s assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach

“Grant’s a guy that I’ve followed now for the last few years,” said Coen, via the team’s YouTube. “Obviously being very close with Kevin (O’Connell) and that process, understanding that it’s a similar process, the way that we do things, the way that we want to operate, the things that we’re looking for throughout the work week, and getting ahead of those things.”

Coen called Udinski an “elite communicator” and brings a high football IQ.

“He’s an elite communicator,” Coen said. “Really, obviously, high-level intelligence, football IQ, he’s all ball. Grant is all ball. No ego, rides around in a Honda CRV, and just wants to live as close to the building as he can, and that’s what always stood out is the ability, his passion for the game and all I’ve ever heard is positive things about him. You see in this past cycle, how much he got (interviews) and how much he was in, there was no surprise to me there.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans wants C.J. Stroud to focus on his development this offseason: “C.J. has to take a step back and really dive into the offseason. That’s where the season is won… CJ is going to be much better & have a much better offseason.” (Cameron Wolfe)

wants to focus on his development this offseason: “C.J. has to take a step back and really dive into the offseason. That’s where the season is won… CJ is going to be much better & have a much better offseason.” (Cameron Wolfe) Houston is projected to have just $4.95 million in cap going into 2025. GM Nick Caserio is confident they will be able to create space: “I think we’ll be able to put ourselves in position to add some players. We have some players who are going to be free agents, about 24-25 players. We’re going to lose some and have a chance to re-sign some of those players. We’ll try to find players who have a very defined role and try to match up the role with the contract value.” (Aaron Wilson)