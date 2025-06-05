AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen said that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will both get equal reps with the “ones” during OTAs. This was before Richardson re-aggravated an injury to his throwing shoulder from 2023.

“We’re breaking down the reps,” Steichen said, via PFT. “They are both getting one reps. They’re both getting two reps. I think through OTAs, we’ve got nine good practices. They’ll both get about 170 reps a piece with those guys, with the ones and twos, and we’ll flip-flop them. You guys were out there today. You saw how it worked, and that’s how it’s going to go.”

Steichen explained why the team wouldn’t simply alternate days.

“Just the way the practice is set up,” Steichen said. “So, we have like first- [and] second-down day, then we have a third-down day. So we don’t want one guy getting all the third-down reps with the ones. So, we’re going to flip it that way, and then we go to a red zone day. It’s the same reason.”

Steichen did note that Richardson’s fundamentals have gotten better since he’s been in the building.

“I think every year the fundamentals and technique continue to get better, and obviously we’re working through those,” Steichen said, “but I’ve seen strides in that area over the past — since this spring and into practice today.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile believes S Eric Murray and CB Jourdan Lewis are elite communicators who can make defense adjustments and help others know their assignments based on what opposing offenses show.

“I think those guys are great communicators,” Campanile said. “You really gain a ton when guys are good communicators on the back end, because to us, when you’re talking about the pillars of defense, that’s No. 1. Like communication leads to anticipation, and big plays are made with anticipation. If I know it’s one of two things, I’m going to be super aggressive and I’m going to have the opportunity to seize the moment and make the play. That often happens with guys that are good communicators and guys that are focused. A veteran guy usually brings that to the table, but they’re elite in that regard.”

“Not just that,” Campanile added, “They’re both really good players. So I have a ton of confidence in those guys and I think the guys around them have really enjoyed having them around because they’re a great sounding board for them. They’ve been a big help to some of the younger guys, and like I said, great communicators and that kind of brings a calm to everybody on the field.”

Texans