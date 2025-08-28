AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Devaughn Vele, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak expects Colts first-round TE Tyler Warren to be a major piece of the offense and to get a significant number of schemed plays designed to get him the ball.

Colts GM Chris Ballard isn't ready to declare QB Anthony Richardson a bust and said that he still has faith in his potential: "We knew it was going to be a little bit of a roller coaster… I'm not ready to say we missed, but I don't think we have. I think Anthony's got a bright future." (Stephen Holder)

Colts seventh-round S Hunter Wohler was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury. (Joel Erickson)

was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury. (Joel Erickson) Colts RB Tyler Goodson avoided a major elbow injury. (Erickson)

Jaguars

Broncos HC Sean Payton said Jacksonville was involved in negotiations for WR Devaughn Vele before Denver traded him to the Saints.

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson, Jr. is impressed with second-round OT Aireontae Ersery and said that he has all the traits needed to be an elite offensive tackle.

“Tae, Aireontae, man, he has really like shocked me a lot,” Anderson said, via Around The NFL. “His mindset as a rookie. There’s not a lot of guys like that. He wants to be great. He wants to get better every day. He stays after practice with me and Danielle (Hunter). He just has the grit, the grime in his game, and he has all the tools to be a great offensive lineman in this league.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud is also impressed with Ersery and is comfortable with him protecting his blind side.

“I think ‘Tae’ has one of the best mindsets I’ve seen from a rookie in my couple years in the league,” Stroud said. “He wants to be great. He asks the questions. Going against Will and Danielle every day makes him really good.”