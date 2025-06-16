AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon reassured the media that the team still has faith in former fourth overall pick QB Anthony Richardson, even though he currently has no timetable for a return.

“We drafted Anthony for a reason, and we believe in him,” Irsay-Gordon told reporters on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s incredibly talented, and sometimes when you draft players, they have rough starts, they have injuries, they’ve got those things that they need to go through. But I think it’s way too early to tell. I think he’s — he has all the potential in the world, and if he wants to prove it, he can. And he will, if he wants to.”

Jaguars

Former first-overall pick DE Travon Walker is heading into year four with Jacksonville after back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. New Jaguars HC Liam Coen has been impressed with Walker’s leadership on the field and in the meeting rooms.

“You can definitely see some of the leadership qualities he has just naturally,” Coen said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “He has done things the right way since the day he walked in here. He has a great demeanor in terms of just being around the building, being in the meeting setting, but also out here on the grass.”

Walker gave a glowing review of Coen and DC Anthony Campanile through their first few sessions together, with the common denominator of the two being energy.

“I love him,” Walker said of Coen. “He brings great energy. All the coaches do, but I think it starts with him. He is a big energy guy. He is always trying to get feedback from the players, so I feel like that is going to carry us a long way as well.”

“The first thing that sticks out is the energy,” Walker said about Campanile. “He is consistent with it every day. All you can ask for is a person to be the same person everyday regardless of if he’s a high-energy guy or just a mellow guy. He is one of those high-energy guys every day.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan raved about DL T’Vondre Sweat and said that he has a unique ability to get after the quarterback at his size.

“He’s a supremely talented person,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “There’s not a lot of people on the planet that can do what he does at his size. And it’s more about the consistency of performance. I’d like to see more from the pass rush game. He’s got ability to rush for a man his size and that’s a point of emphasis for him is affecting the quarterback more. He’s a tremendous run defender, that was a strength of his already from last year. Part of it’s going to be just improving the detail and then improving the ability to help affect the quarterback. So I think those are the things we’re looking for progression wise from him. And he has the ability to be a full three-down player. He’s not necessarily your explosive interior pass rushers that are out there. But he’s got great ability to push the pocket too. So, looking for more of that from him and I think he had a solid start to his career, and I think there’s a whole lot more meat on that bone for him.”

Titans DL coach Tracy Rocker has been pushing Sweat to reach his potential.

“What’s improved is he walks out here, and he’s seen the speed of the game before, it is not new to him,” Rocker said of Sweat. “And, he has a better feel for his mates next to him. I have no doubts he wants to be good. … I want him to be the best player in the NFL, that is my goal for him. But he has to take the bull by the horns… He just has to keep working to make his imprint in this league.”