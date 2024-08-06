AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

After one full offseason in the league, Colts QB Anthony Richardson feels much more confident with the mental part of the game to gain an edge. Richardson elaborated on his increased comfortability and touched on their advanced communication.

“It’s definitely easier to manage our offense now,” Richardson said, via Michael Marot of The Associated Press. “I’m a lot more comfortable, a lot more comfortable with the call Shane is calling in. It has been good so far — making plays with the offense, diving deeper into the offense and learning a lot more, and then just trying to take advantage of the defense.”

“The communication is definitely, has advanced for us. Last year was more so, ‘OK, follow the read, do this.’ Now it’s like, ‘OK if the defense does this, now I want you to think about this right here.’ Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. But it’s just trying to find ways to tweak our offense and get comfortable with each other. But I definitely feel like there’s been a huge jump from last year to this year.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts signed DE Levi Bell to a one-year, $795,000 contract.

Jaguars

With new DC Ryan Nielsen taking over this offseason, Jaguars DE Travon Walker has been utilized mostly as a pure edge rusher. Walker feels he can play more freely as the team decides on his fifth-year option.

“I want to do what helps my team win game and obviously being consistent is No. 1 thing,” Walker said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “The end of last season, it just kind of helped me play a lot more freely. Now going into my Year 3, it’s about me putting all the pieces together from my Year 1 and Year 2. Now I feel like I’m able to just go out there and play ball without as much thinking.”

Titans

Titans OLB Harold Landry said it felt great being back on the field after missing part of the team’s training camp with an illness.

“It felt straight being back out here,” Landry said, via the team’s website. “Obviously it’s training camp, tough practices. You are going to have some good plays, and have some stuff you have to correct. It was frustrating being sick, and having to focus to get my weight back and stuff like that. But it is all coming along fine. I feel good, and I’m ready to rock.” Landry is excited about working under new DC Dennard Wilson. “He’s not only a great coach, but he’s a great leader of men,” Landry said of Wilson. “Guys are really buying in to what he is trying to get us to do. I feel like that is why the defense right now is just playing so fast and aggressive and under his leadership. Guys are coming out here working, and every day is a competition. As long as guys keep stacking days, we’re going to see what happens.”