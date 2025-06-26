AFC Notes: Arik Armstead, C.J. Stroud, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead is set to move back to an inside role under new DC Anthony Campanile. He feels that’s where he’s at his best and most comfortable.

“I think that’s where I’m best,” Armstead said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “I’ve played both in my career and had success at both, but I can have the biggest effect on the quarterback playing and rushing against guards and centers. That’s what I do best.”

Armstead points out that playing defensive tackle allows him more opportunities to make an impact.

“When I’m playing defensive tackle full-time, now I have more opportunities to affect the game on first, second and third down,” Armstead said. “I’ll have more opportunities to have a big impact on the game.”

Armstead is excited about the additions of HC Liam Coen, GM James Gladstone and executive Tony Boselli, saying Jacksonville is “on the forefront” of a strong 2025 season.

“I think we’re on the forefront of a promising season,” Armstead said. “There’s a lot of newness, which I think is great. There are a lot of first-timers – a first-time head coach, a first-time general manager, a first-time defensive coordinator. With the first-timers, they bring a refreshed energy. You know they want to get it right.

Texans

Publicly and privately, the Texans have downplayed the shoulder injury starting QB C.J. Stroud was dealing with this summer, even though it was severe enough to prevent Stroud from throwing during OTA practices. Perhaps it ends up being nothing and the season is still months away, but it still drew attention due to how much the Texans clearly didn’t want to draw attention to it. Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked if Stroud had any operations on his shoulder this offseason and dodged the question, even though the answer was later confirmed to be no.

“That’s it for C.J., guys, on the question, that’s it,” Ryans said via KPRC’s Aaron Wilson. “It’s general soreness and we’re taking extra precaution with him. We’re not going to rush him into anything. He’ll be fine. When the moment for him to be ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Texans WR Christian Kirk said Stroud was still involved even if he’s not throwing as many passes.

“C.J. has been awesome,” Kirk said. “You can just tell by his presence in the locker room. Getting to know him in the facility and outside the facility and being able to spend some time with him. He is super humble, and he has had success over the past couple of years and it has been fun to watch.

“Even if he is not involved you still see him listening to the calls going through certain things. If he sees a guy make a mistake or feels like they can do better, he is going up to them. That is big for a quarterback going into his third season. That is stuff you see from guys that have been in the league longer. It is really cool to see and when it is time for us to start rolling he is going to hop in and keep elevating us as an offense.”

Titans

The Titans promoted Mike Boni from Senior National Scout to Assistant Director of College Scouting, Jon Salge from Director of College Scouting to Director of Player Personnel, and Kevin Turks from Assistant Director of Pro Personnel to Director of Pro Personnel. (Neil Stratton)

from Senior National Scout to Assistant Director of College Scouting, from Director of College Scouting to Director of Player Personnel, and from Assistant Director of Pro Personnel to Director of Pro Personnel. (Neil Stratton) Titans HC Brian Callahan said WR Treylon Burks is currently around 80 percent healthy and not ready to be full go. (Jim Wyatt)

said WR is currently around 80 percent healthy and not ready to be full go. (Jim Wyatt) Titans OC Nick Holz on OT JC Latham : “He’s been our best OL throughout the offseason program. His conditioning has been excellent. We challenged him and he looks like a whole different player.” (Turron Davenport)

on OT : “He’s been our best OL throughout the offseason program. His conditioning has been excellent. We challenged him and he looks like a whole different player.” (Turron Davenport) Titans DC Dennard Wilson on DL Dre’Mont Jones : “It put a smile on my face when we got Dre’mont Jones. He’s a great teammate and is always trying to help/teach. He’s a bully off the edge. He can condense the pocket and win 1v1 matchups. He can do multiple things.” (Davenport)

on DL : “It put a smile on my face when we got Dre’mont Jones. He’s a great teammate and is always trying to help/teach. He’s a bully off the edge. He can condense the pocket and win 1v1 matchups. He can do multiple things.” (Davenport) Wilson continued: “ Cody Barton has been great. Has a great attitude. He knows how to run the ship, and knows how to bring people with him. … The separation for the spot next to him will come with the pads come on.” (Wyatt)

has been great. Has a great attitude. He knows how to run the ship, and knows how to bring people with him. … The separation for the spot next to him will come with the pads come on.” (Wyatt) Wilson’s approach to developing second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo : “Throw the kitchen sink at him. See what he can handle and what he does well then scale it back and feature it in games.” (Davenport)

: “Throw the kitchen sink at him. See what he can handle and what he does well then scale it back and feature it in games.” (Davenport) Per Paul Kuharsky, Titans LB Otis Reese has been bothered by an ankle issue that began last season.