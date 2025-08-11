AFC Notes: Arik Armstead, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars DL Arik Armstead doesn’t have a timetable to return, according to Jaguars HC Liam Coen.

“He’s a veteran who, ultimately, he’ll probably know how to get himself ready to go, I would hope,” Coen said, via ESPN. “The key is just making sure that he’s healthy and ready to go for the first game. It’s a long season as we know. Now not to say that early [games] aren’t obviously as important as late ones, but it is a long season, and we’re really just trying to get him to be as healthy as possible.”

Coen wouldn’t give a definitive answer on whether or not Armstead would be ready for the season opener.

“I would think so. It’s hard for me to say right now, though,” Coen said.

Titans

Per Paul Kuharsky, Titans HC Brian Callahan said RB Tyjae Spears will miss at least a couple of weeks with his high ankle sprain.

said RB will miss at least a couple of weeks with his high ankle sprain. Callahan added that the team thinks it will get C Lloyd Cushenberry back from the PUP list this coming week. He’s coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2024 season. (Jim Wyatt)

back from the PUP list this coming week. He’s coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2024 season. (Jim Wyatt) As for CB L’Jarius Sneed, Callahan said he’s still in the process of working back and he’s more optimistic about Cushenberry returning this week than Sneed. (Kuharsky)

Titans HC Brian Callahan spoke about the performance by QB Cam Ward in the two series he played in his first preseason game.

“Cam played well in his two series that he got,” Callahan said, via NFL.com. “It was kind of a weird first half with three possessions. Had one three-and-out and came back and led a touchdown drive. I thought he looked good and started to feel comfortable. He was begging to go back in but that wasn’t in the cards tonight. I thought he did some good things and it’s encouraging.”