AFC Notes: Ashton Jeanty, Sean Payton, Bo Nix, Broncos, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is certain that QB Bo Nix hasn’t hit his ceiling yet and has more room to grow heading into the 2025 season.

“You had to watch the games,” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “You have to watch the athleticism and the learning curve. If I did this, let’s just say from the media perspective for a living and I have this vision as to what I think he is, then all of a sudden, it’s, ‘Ah.’ He has plenty of arm strength, and we saw it. Just look at all of the numbers relative to his completions downfield. I think he was third in 20-yard completions. I said this last year respectfully, I just think it’s a tough position to evaluate and there is a difference between entertainment and from the club side, where it’s everything. The entertainment — and that is with no disrespect, but the access to truly evaluate it properly. It’s a good lesson yearly that it can move a club certain directions if you are not paying attention at any position. We felt confident — and at that time a year ago, we didn’t know who that was. We just felt like we would be able to get that right or at least have a good likelihood of getting that right.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll gave an update on RB Ashton Jeanty and how he has handled the start of his professional career in Las Vegas.

“He’s doing great. He really is. He’s right on point with everything that we’re doing,” Carroll said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s studying really hard. He’s been really diligent about all aspects. There’s nothing that he doesn’t find important. He’s going to work hard on his pass protection, the third-down type of work, and see if he can contribute in that kind of role as well. So, we’re not holding anything back on him. He’s getting a lot of plays. I think he had the most plays for a running back on Monday. I don’t know what the number was today, but it’s there. So, he’s getting a lot of turns.”

Raiders

The Raiders drafted WR Tommy Mellott and QB Cam Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after the two attended rival schools at Montana State and North Dakota State, respectively. Miller said Mellott was always the “best athlete on the field” and thinks converting to receiver from quarterback will be an easy transition for him.

“He’s always been the best athlete on the field,” Miller said, via Paul Gutierrez of the team’s site. “So for him to be able to make the switch from quarterback to playing receiver, I think, was a pretty easy transition for him. And today, he did a tremendous job. … I know how much work he puts in, on and off the field, and just to be able to spend time out here with him and build that chemistry is really important for me.”

Mellott said he always had a lot of respect for Miller during their college careers.

“When I was on the sidelines, you know, getting to watch him play, I [gained] a lot of respect for him,” Mellott said. “I always knew he was a good player, and so I’m excited to go out here and work with him, for sure.”

As for playing in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Miller feels NFL teams have proven they’ll find talent anywhere.

“Most people look down on FCS football, and that the level of competition isn’t the same,” Miller said. “But I think, no matter where you’re at and if you, you know, love to compete and you’re talented enough, the NFL is going to find you.”

The Raiders hired Andrew Fedele from the Jaguars as their Manager of Football Data Science and Engineering. (Seth Walder)