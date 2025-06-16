AFC Notes: Austin Jackson, Taron Johnson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills CB Taron Johnson said his surgically-repaired shoulder is feeling better as he wears a non-contact jersey in practice.

“Feels good, pretty much feels close to normal,” Johnson said, via Buffalo News. “So, that’s all I can really ask for, being healthy before training camp, so I can fully train and get ready for the season.”

Johnson is taking on a leadership role after signing a contract extension with the team.

“Man, I’m just trying to be a better leader,” Johnson said. “Talk more. Know everyone’s position, obviously not just my own, and be able to help, help the guys, the young guys that are out there with me, and being someone they can look to in order for guidance.”

Bills DC Bobby Babich said that Johnson has never been a player that he’s had to challenge in order to make himself better.

“I think Taron’s a guy you don’t have to challenge,” Babich said. “Taron is constantly challenging himself. Taron wants to be the best nickel on the planet Earth. And he works that way. He’s tough. He’s smart. He’s gone through a lot of things here in Buffalo that have helped him to have success. So, I think, Taron knows the things that he needed improve on from last year. And like we said, you build on your strengths and then whatever his weaknesses were last year, he certainly has identified and been made aware of where we need to improve.”

Dolphins Dolphins OT Austin Jackson was able to participate in OTAs after recovering from a knee injury he sustained in Week 9. Jackson is glad to be back at “full speed.” “It was great. It was a great feeling to be back out there. I’m glad to be healthy and back to full speed and feeling a little better,” Jackson said, via DolphinsWire. Jackson was disappointed to end last season on injured reserve, but used it as an opportunity to focus on himself and “come up with a plan for the future.” “It was tough. It was tough. I hate to leave the season the way I did last year with so much at stake in terms of fighting for playoffs and stuff like that, but my situation with my knee was something I had to take care of. So it just kind of forced me to just look inward that really just come up with a plan for the future. Look inward and come up with a plan,” Jackson said. Jackson wants to help their younger players, now entering the sixth year of his career. “I am the older player in the room now. (Terron) Armstead was that guy for us for a while, for me. I think now with the younger guys coming in and me myself having more confidence in the system, I definitely can help anybody who’s looking to do what we do the right way,” Jackson said. Jets Jets WR Josh Reynolds is entering the ninth year of his career and first in New York. The veteran receiver said he’s open to the second or third receiver role and “time will tell” how things shake out. “I’m here for whatever they need me for,” Reynolds said, via Caroline Hendershot of the team’s site. “If it’s [wide receiver] two, if it’s [WR] three, I’m here to help the team win. Time will tell. We still got to go through camp and all that. Guys will emerge and some guys will fall, that’s just the nature of the business. I’m here to help the team win.” Reynolds said HC Aaron Glenn was a big factor in his decision to sign with New York. “I think the biggest thing was Coach Glenn,” Reynolds said. “I knew what kind of coach, what kind of person he was, I knew what kind of culture he was going to bring here and I knew I’d fit well with the Jets. So, I was like, ‘Yeah, I think that would be a good situation.’ I was excited to be a part of it.” Reynolds also played under OC Tanner Engstrand during their three years together with the Lions, helping him quickly learn Engstrand’s system this offseason. “Honestly, I thought it was going to be a little harder,” Reynolds said. “But no, once I heard and saw these plays I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ The memories just started flooding back in. So, a lot of it just being able to do it as soon as you hear it. It’s pretty similar, but Tanner’s got his twists and stuff. I’m excited to kind of see how he pulls that all together.”