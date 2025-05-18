AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns QB Competition, Ravens Kicker Situation

Bengals

Christian Sarkisian spent the last seven years as a Bengals’ scout before becoming Northwestern University’s general manager for athletics.

“I feel extremely grateful for my time in Cincinnati. I don’t think that there was a better situation for a young scout to learn from in terms of growth,” said Sarkisian, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “You’re with the ownership family every day that you’re in the office, and their only focus is how to win games and be the best at winning games that they can be from top to bottom. I had a lot of really unique exposures, just because of the way that Duke and the family have decided to structure the personnel department. The great thing about that structure is you have your hands involved in so much. You can see how everything works in conjunction. You can see the importance of communication, and leadership, and operating with a clear plan and being as organized as possible.”

Bengals president Mike Brown called Sarkisian an “invaluable member” of the organization.

“Christian has been an invaluable member of the Bengals organization since he joined the team seven years ago,” Brown said. “He is bright and hard-working, but most importantly, he is a good person. He deserves this opportunity. Northwestern made a smart move in hiring him.”

Northwestern director of football performance Alex Spanos thinks Sarkisian will make an instant impact at the school.

“He’s hit the ground hot. That’s the type of person he is,” Spanos said. “He’s not trying just to get his feet wet. He’s got boots on the ground. He’s not walking, he’s sprinting. In my office. In meetings. In the weight room. Forming relationships right away. He comes from an incredible organization where they have some of the best prospects in the world. I’m fired up to see what he’ll bring from them.”

Browns

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Browns will have to come out of the spring with a decent idea of which quarterbacks can realistically compete to start, because there typically aren’t enough reps for four in training camp. Breer guesses veteran QB Joe Flacco is the tentative favorite at the moment.

is the tentative favorite at the moment. Shedeur Sanders was asked why he chose No. 12: “Best available number. I’m not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.” ( Browns fifth-round QBwas asked why he chose No. 12: “Best available number. I’m not trying to buy anything. My signing bonus ain’t that high right now.” ( Zac Jackson )

Dillon Gabriel : “He’s a really cool guy overall. You could tell … he’s always in a good mood. Only been around him for two days. But I can tell he’s a pretty good person.” ( Sanders shared his thoughts on fellow rookie, third-round QB: “He’s a really cool guy overall. You could tell … he’s always in a good mood. Only been around him for two days. But I can tell he’s a pretty good person.” ( Tony Grossi )

Tom Brady : “My story is going to be similar. I was a late round draft pick but we’re here now and none of that stuff matters, it just mattered on the day. I’m just excited to be here and ready to work.” ( Sanders on his recent talk with: “My story is going to be similar. I was a late round draft pick but we’re here now and none of that stuff matters, it just mattered on the day. I’m just excited to be here and ready to work.” ( Christian Gonzales )

Former Raiders senior personnel advisor Shaun Herock is expected to join the Browns personnel department, where he was a national scout before leaving the organization to work for Las Vegas. ( Aaron Wilson

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was finally able to see sixth-round K Tyler Loop kick in person at the rookie minicamp and got a glimpse at the team’s future as they move on from K Justin Tucker.

“It was good to see it. It was good to hear it,” Harbaugh said, via the team website. “I think as much as anything, it’s good to hear a kicker, and the way the ball comes off his foot is impressive.”

Loop discussed his contact with the Ravens before the draft and when he realized he could end up in Baltimore.

“We got to chat a bunch and got to exchange film and just talk about that,” Loop noted. “The moment that I was like, ‘Alright, hey, I think we’re going to end up at Baltimore,’ was right after the Patriots took ‘Andy’ (kicker Andres Borregales). I was like, ‘Alright, here we go. I’m going to be a Baltimore Raven and go to be with Randy and Harbaugh and be a Raven.’ I’m pumped. Being in the Pac-12, I got to go up to Washington, Washington State, and Oregon and play up there in some cold weather and some wind and crazy conditions. It’s something that gets me excited. I think having a challenge to go conquer and a skillset to refine and really work on and become an expert of kicking in those conditions is something that gets me fired up. Learning from coaches who have been up there for a long time and learned how to be successful in the AFC North kicking, that’s something that just the sound of gets me pumped up, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

“I’d say the one thing that I hang my hat on is being a student of craft,” Loop added. “Guys in golf and baseball, you have a swing coach, because we’re doing the same thing, trying to hit the same ball every time.”