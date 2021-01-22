AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Browns

Browns OL Wyatt Teller said he would like to remain in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

“It is always a good thing to have your name around the building to be spoken about and stuff like that,” Teller said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “All I can do is my job. I know that sounds cliché, but I can’t really make those decisions. I want to be here and I want to do all those things.”

Teller said he will not pressure GM Andrew Berry into giving him a contract extension and will let him focus on the offseason.

“I think that AB is going to be doing big things, and I think that he is a very smart guy. Right now, I think he is worried about the combine and all of this different stuff so I am going to let him focus on that. I look forward to all of that stuff and looking into next year. It is going to be a good time.”

Teller said he is focused on “getting healthy again” over the offseason, in addition to working on his “fundamentals“ as well.

“This offseason is big on getting healthy again. I think that pass pro for me at the beginning of the season was off the charts and then it is a little nick here and a little bang there and trying to get back and get back to that fundamentals and foot fire, fast feet and all of these different things that it takes to perform at this level against these pass rushers.”