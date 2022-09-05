AFC Notes: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Lamar Jackson

Bengals

Bengals TE coach James Casey spoke about the team claiming TE Devin Asiasi off of waivers from the Patriots, while OL Frank Pollack commented on the team claiming OL Max Scharping, whom he has scouted going back to his time with the New York Jets.

“He’s a young player who’s got ability and talent. Still a little bit inexperienced, but watching him on film, he can block the tight end,” Casey said of Asiasi, according to Geoff Hobson of . “It’s not like (C.J.) Uzomah is a super flashy guy, but he’s making eight million because he’s smart and can block … The guys you can trust to block are really valuable and you look at it, there’s something like 15 tight ends drafted, there’s not a lot of guys out there.”

“We liked his work ethic. He’s smart,” Pollack said of Scharping, according to Geoff Hobson of . “He plays squarely and has stoutness in his movements and obviously he has a lot of tape in the league playing games. It’s nice to get another vet in the mix.”

Bengals WR Tee Higgins has returned to practice after missing last week. (Ben Baby)

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson says her understanding is an improved offer from the Ravens to QB Lamar Jackson is out. She also notes Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti is unlikely to sign off on a fully guaranteed deal like the one QB Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns if that’s what Jackson is aiming for.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh also offered no updates on the contract of Jackson, saying that any interactions they have been focused on football. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Harbaugh said the team will be deciding on the Week 1 availability for LT Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins, and CB Marcus Peters based on how they do in practice this week. (Zrebiec)

, RB , and CB based on how they do in practice this week. (Zrebiec) Regarding the team’s running back situation heading into Week 1, Harbaugh said: “Well, Gus [Edwards] won’t be ready; he’s out until Week 4. He won’t be ready before Week 4 because of his [PUP] designation. And J.K., if J.K. can go out right now, that would be great. I would be excited. He had a good practice today. If not, we have the guys that will play. So, we’re good either way.” (Ravens Twitter)