AFC Notes: Bengals, Jaguars, Steelers

Bengals
- Adam Schefter reports that the Bengals declined to tender a contract to OLB Wyatt Ray, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Jaguars
- Matt Lombardo, citing an NFL executive, reports that the Jaguars are expected to be “all in” at the start of free agency and are targeting the top of the market for offensive and defensive linemen.
- The Jets hired four assistants to their coaching staff, including OL assistant Ben Wilkerson, DL assistant Greg Scruggs, defensive assistant Nathaniel Willingham, and situational football/game management coordinator Dan Shamash. (Rich Cimini)
Steelers
- Regarding the Steelers’ potential plans in free agency this offseason, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic writes that Pittsburgh won’t break the bank for any big-name player and names Packers ILB De’Vondre Campbell or Patriots ILB Dont’a Hightower as two players who fit their narrative.
- The Athletic’s Ed Bouchette also thinks two centers the Steelers should pursue are the Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen or Rams’ Brian Allen.
- At offensive tackle, Bouchette writes that Pittsburgh should re-sign RT Chukwuma Okorafor and go into 2022 with OTs Dan Moore Jr., Zach Banner, G/T Joe Haeg, and a potential rookie.
- Should the Steelers target an offensive lineman at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kaboly names Texas A&M G Kenyon Green and Boston College G Zion Johnson as players who could fall to them.
- As for the Steelers’ starting quarterback job, Kaboly thinks that Mason Rudolph will earn the spot. However, he also writes that Eagles QB Gardner Minshew would be a suitable trade option.
- Bouchette could see the Steelers acquiring Minshew for “no higher” than a sixth-round pick.
