AFC Notes: Bills, Colts, Patriots, Josh McDaniels

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott spoke about the promotion of OC Ken Dorsey promotion, mentioning that it was about keeping QB Josh Allen comfortable and involved in the process. Allen approved of Dorsey being moved to offensive coordinator due to his background with him. (Matt Verderame)

McDermott mentioned that WR Gabriel Davis is becoming one of the leaders in their locker room. (Joe Buscaglia)

: “I think it’s unrealistic to think we’re going to have him back.” (Alaina Getzenberg) Bills CB Tre’Davious White is “on schedule” with his recovery from a torn ACL, per Beane. (Alaina Getzenberg)

Colts

New Raiders HC Josh McDaniels addressed leaving the Colts at the altar in 2018, saying he has a lot of respect for GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay and regrets it went down the way it did.

“There are a lot of things that go into these opportunities and chances to advance,” McDaniels said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “At the end of the day, the best thing for me at that time was to stay. And it took me a little longer than I wish that it had to realize that, but once I realized that that was the right decision, I felt like I had to do that even though it was going to be unpopular.”

Patriots

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is expected to fully recover from his season-ending shoulder surgery and will be able to train with the team this offseason. (Mike Giardi)