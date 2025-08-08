AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jaguars, Travis Hunter

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said S Taylor Rapp (knee) will miss “give or take a week,” per Katherine Fitzgerald.

Bills OC Joe Brady said QBs Mitch Trubisky and Mike White are competing for their primary backup role, via Lance Lyowski.

Dolphins

Terron Armstead recently announced his retirement from the NFL after spending three years of his 12-year career with the Dolphins. Armstead said he was “thoroughly impressed” by OT Patrick Paul as a rookie in 2024.

“I was thoroughly impressed, little brother. Thoroughly impressed with what you’re doing on that football field,” Armstead said, via DolphinsWire. “The work that you’ve put in over this year-plus so far, I appreciate. I respect you are doing the right things right and you’re doing them over and over and over and over and over. And that’s what creates success: repetition. Doing the right things right over and over. That’s what creates the success, especially in our position at left tackle and being an offensive lineman. Patrick Paul has shown tremendous growth. Still things to clean up in his technique. He’s shown growth in that. He’s shown growth in not having a rep be as clean as he want or losing a rep and then fixing it the next play, not fixing it three plays later, fixing it. He’s showing growth in response responding to negatives.”

Armstead also said second-year OLB Chop Robinson is proving to be “consistently explosive” and compared his first step to Micah Parsons, Von Miller and Trey Hendrickson.

“The get-off is consistent. It’s consistently explosive. It’s an F1 get off. It’s different. Chop, Micah [Parsons], Von Miller, probably Trey Hendrickson, consistent first step. You better not be late or you’re seeing that from him. I’m seeing him set that edge in the run game.”

As for first-round DT Kenneth Grant, Armstead said Miami needs him to play immediately, and he can’t go through a “redshirt” season.

“Dolphins need you to play this year. They need you to be ready this year. This is not a redshirt. You don’t get the redshirt. You need to be ready to play this year. I saw your draft position. I saw you make plays. I saw your power in the passing game. I think you’ll start off the year as a better rusher than people think that you would be. I saw twitchiness. Jordan Phillips as well. I saw that from him too. But Kenneth Grant, you have to be ready this year. I think you’re doing everything to be ready this year because you have to play a lot of snaps.”

Jaguars

Jaguars rookie CB/WR Travis Hunter said that cross-training between the offense and defense isn’t an issue for him.

“It’s not hard at all, if I’m being honest,” Hunter said, via PFT. “The first off day that we had and I came back and did both sides, that’s the only thing that got to me. After that, I’ve been good.”