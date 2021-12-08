AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills have lost two of their past three games. In those games, they’ve allowed the Colts and Patriots to rush for a combined 486 yards on the ground with five rushing scores. Both have been at home in Buffalo. For a coach like Sean McDermott who has a defensive background, it’s understandably galling that he has a team that has shown it can be pushed around.

“That has not been my message from day one, I can promise you that,” McDermott said via the Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. “If you were in the team meetings at training camp you would know what style of offense I want and what style of defense I want and what style of football team I want. That identity, and you guys have heard me talk about this before, is built in training camp. And that identity has got to embody toughness.”

McDermott says he and OC Brian Daboll are on the same page: “Yeah, I think we are.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Daboll reiterated the same thing: "Yeah, I think we have a good understanding. We're week-to-week. We want to be a physical offense and control the line of scrimmage." (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins ST coach Danny Crossman gave K Jason Sanders a vote of confidence despite his struggles.

“Jason has been the same guy he’s been all year,” Crossman said, via Joe Schad. “That missed opportunity, that ball that creeps in there, is just creeping in at the wrong time. So he still strikes some really good balls. And we still have great confidence in him. That play is designed to score points. And we’ve got to get those points.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Dolphins worker out LB Erroll Thompson.

