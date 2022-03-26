AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DC Leslie Frazier had high praise of GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott after getting a deal done for OLB Von Miller as a free agent.

“Oh, you talk about excitement? Brandon Beane and Sean (McDermott) did a terrific job,” Frazier said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “He’s a Hall of Famer as a pass rusher, and he’s done a terrific job throughout his career. And now, for him to be able to come to Buffalo and help us to reach our goals as a team, it’s exciting, very exciting.”

Frazier said their coaching staff is coming up with ways to use Miller in their system.

“We’re looking forward to sitting down as a staff and just going through all the different ways we can utilize his talents,” Frazier said. “You want to get this right, because you don’t get a chance to coach a guy like this very often.”

Frazier added that they are moving past last season’s Divisional Round loss and are eager for more success in 2022.

“For Sean and Brandon to do what they’ve done just gives you more enthusiasm about what our opportunities will look like in 2022,” Frazier said. “We’re not sitting on our hands and just looking back at 2021. We’re trying to move forward. So, it gets you excited about the opportunities that are before us.”

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new WR Tyreek Hill believes that his and OT Terron Armstead‘s playoff experience will help develop Miami’s younger players.

“Once you go to the playoffs, the game is definitely at a different speed — you’ve got to play at a different level,” Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “Just having us two guys who have experienced it means a lot for these younger guys. Because some guys may look at it as another opportunity to play the game. But guys hit harder, guys run faster … It’s just crazy how the game speed changes.”

Armstead mentioned that Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel puts his linemen in good positions to succeed and utilize their strengths.

“(McDaniel) understands us more than a few others. It’s a tough job, it’s a tough position,” Armstead said. “It’s a thankless position, we’re asked to go and create and you don’t necessarily get to celebrate or the rewards. It takes a unique group of individuals to do that over and over … Mike likes to put offensive linemen in position to be successful, use your strengths and abilities, which was another factor of me signing with Miami. The offensive scheme and the fit, I think, is perfect for what I do best — be explosive and physical and get out and run.”

Armstead is confident that Miami’s combination of Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert will build “something special.”

“Come on now — the most dynamic player in the league. Always been a fan of his game, just watching,” Armstead said. “Now having him be a part of this offense, I think we’re building something special. Him paired with (Jaylen) Waddle, (Raheem) Mostert, the speed, and then the speed of us on the offensive line — we’re going to try to turn Sundays into a track meet. But a physical track meet, let’s not overshadow that, at all.”

Jets

Jets OT Conor McDermott ‘s one-year, $1.55 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $450,000 of his $1.3 million base salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $750,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

‘s one-year, $1.55 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $450,000 of his $1.3 million base salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $750,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson) The Jets are hosting Rutgers DT Julius Turner for their local prospect Pro Day. (Mike Kaye)