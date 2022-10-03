AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott says CB Tre’Davious White “continues to improve” and “we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready.” (Sal Capaccio)

says CB “continues to improve” and “we’ll get him back out there when he’s ready.” (Sal Capaccio) McDermott on DT Ed Oliver: “We felt last week he wasn’t in a good enough spot to play. He’s improving along with a bunch of others like Kumerow, Phillips, and Benford. We hope to get them all back soon.” (Chris Brown)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says that QB Tua Tagovailoa is in the building: “He’s had a couple of good days. He’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol.” (Adam Beasley)

says that QB is in the building: “He’s had a couple of good days. He’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol.” (Adam Beasley) McDaniel on the team’s medical staff: “I’m very, very confident in our medical staff. We’re very happy to comply with the NFLPA inquiry. We do not have anything to hide.” (Beasley)

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on QB Teddy Bridgewater : “We’re very confident in Teddy Bridgewater.” (Adam Beasley)

on QB : “We’re very confident in Teddy Bridgewater.” (Adam Beasley) McDaniel said he won’t know if CB Byron Jones is coming off of the physically unable to perform list until later in the week. (Barry Jackson)

Jets

The Jets pulled out an ugly win over the Steelers on Sunday and HC Robert Saleh credited QB Zach Wilson for his part.

“The young man doesn’t flinch,” Saleh said of Wilson, via ESPN.com.

“I thought he played a good game for his first game back,” Saleh added.

Jest HC Robert Saleh said OT Max Mitchell‘s knee injury isn’t season-ending. (Zack Rosenblatt)