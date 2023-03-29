AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

As the NFL competition committee takes its annual look at tweaking the rules of the game, one of the nuggets within a larger proposal revealed that Bills QB Josh Allen takes a hit on two-thirds of his downfield runs, a higher percentage than other quarterbacks. Bills HC Sean McDermott says that’s “absolutely” concerning for him.

“I don’t think that’s a healthy way to play QB in this league and it’s undefeated that things are going to happen when you play that style, brand of football,” McDermott said via NFL Media’s Judy Battista. “…We have to get that adjusted and it’s never going to go completely away, but it has to get where it’s workable.”

McDermott acknowledged Allen’s fearless style of play brings a lot of this punishment on himself, and they have to walk a line between preserving the most important player on their team and not taking away his edge.

“He’s one of the best in the league and I don’t want to take his personality away from him…but there needs to be an adjustment in that style of play,” he said.

Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins were the other finalist for TE Irv Smith Jr. but he elected to sign with the Bengals because he thought they had a better chance of winning the Super Bowl, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

They could also sign a veteran free agent, likely after June 1 when they're scheduled to get an influx of cap space from the release of CB Byron Jones. Jackson adds finding some more competition at right tackle remains on the Dolphins' to-do list.

Patriots

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated doesn’t believe the Patriots are actually interested in trading for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and thinks it is more likely the team could trade for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.

“I can’t find anyone in that building who thinks DeAndre Hopkins will be a consideration for Bill Belichick, and at this point, New England hasn’t been in it,” Breer wrote. “The Denver receivers, to me, would be more likely, but the prices on those guys are high right now. If the cost comes down, I certainly could see the Patriots taking a swing on Jerry Jeudy, who played for Belichick’s old buddy and with the coach’s current quarterback at Alabama.”