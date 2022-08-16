AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills TE Reggie Gilliam ‘s two-year, $4.6 million extension includes a signing bonus of about $1 million and base salaries of $1.6 million and $1.698 million in 2023 and 2024. (Over The Cap)

‘s two-year, $4.6 million extension includes a signing bonus of about $1 million and base salaries of $1.6 million and $1.698 million in 2023 and 2024. (Over The Cap) His 2022 base is guaranteed and $405,000 of his 2023 base is guaranteed on March 21, 2023. Gilliam is due a $100,000 roster bonus on March 21, 2024.

There are also annual $50,000 workout bonuses and up to $51,000 annually in per-game active roster bonuses.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey on the preseason performance by RB Zack Moss, following his return to full health from a 2020 ankle surgery that hampered him throughout 2021: “I think you saw a little bit of the old Zack in that game.” (Joe Buscaglia)

Dolphins

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques believes veteran WR Trent Sherfield is a lock to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster because of his familiarity with the system and ability on special teams.

is a lock to make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster because of his familiarity with the system and ability on special teams. Mike McDaniel is “very hopeful” veteran CB Byron Jones will be ready for Week 1, adding that he hasn’t had any setbacks. ( Dolphins HCis “very hopeful” veteran CBwill be ready for Week 1, adding that he hasn’t had any setbacks. ( Adam Beasley

McDaniel said new Dolphins CB Mackensie Alexander could wind up playing on the outside or in the slot, depending on his performance with the team. (Beasley)

could wind up playing on the outside or in the slot, depending on his performance with the team. (Beasley) As for the failed trade with the Texans involving TE Adam Shaheen, McDaniel noted the team believed he was completely healthy and was surprised over the failed physical. Shaheen will now have surgery and has been placed on injured reserve. (Beasley)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OT George Fant will be moving full-time to right tackle with the addition of OT Duane Brown. Saleh believes Fant will take the transition in stride and will be a great player at his new home on the offensive line.

“George’s curse is also a blessing in that he is extremely versatile, very athletic,” Saleh said, via NY Post. “He just wants a home, but at the same time he’s the ultimate team guy. I know he is going to put in the work, and he’s going to do everything he can to be the best right tackle he can possibly be. It was a very good, productive conversation.”

Saleh said the team’s goal is to build continuity and cohesion along the team’s offensive line.

“We need to get those five [starting linemen] playing together a lot faster,” Saleh said. “We have not had continuity with that group for a while. We just want five guys to play together and build some continuity.”

The decision made by Jets GM Joe Douglas to go out and find the best possible replacement for OT Mekhi Becton sent a message throughout the locker room.

“Joe and Saleh believe that this team can win a lot of football games — and we believe it,” OL Connor McGovern said. “It also shows the front office’s belief that this offensive line is special. We think we can do a lot of really good things. For them to go get the next-best possible guy and slide him in, I think that shows what we’re expected to do as an offensive line and a team.”

Brown’s two-year, $22 million deal includes a $7.88 million signing bonus and three void years. His cap charge for 2022 is $3.696 million, with a base salary of $1.12M million. (Field Yates)

His 2023 base salary sits at $9M million with a cap charge of $11.576 million. Brown’s deal also includes up to $1 million annually in per-game active roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Brown mentioned that as he nears age 37 he still has the drive to play football, despite having his critics: “There are not many people that play to this age, so those criticisms are well warranted. I’m not going to talk about what I’m going to do as much. I just get on the field and prove it. That’s what I plan to do.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick seemed to indicate RB/WR Ty Montgomery is locked into a role on the team as the passing down back: “I look forward to working with him throughout the year.” (Zack Cox)

seemed to indicate RB/WR is locked into a role on the team as the passing down back: “I look forward to working with him throughout the year.” (Zack Cox) Belichick also commented on RB Rhamondre Stevenson making a push for more of a role in that phase of the game: “Rhamondre has done a really good job improving his pass-game skills.” (Phil Perry)