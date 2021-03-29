AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor says the Chiefs beat out seven other teams to sign DT Jarran Reed , including the Bengals, Cowboys and Bills: “Jarran wanted to be in Kansas City.”

Bills RB Matt Breida's one-year deal includes a $40,000 signing bonus, $990,000 base salary, $100,000 of which is guaranteed and up to $60,000 in incentives. (Field Yates)

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah says he's had a virtual meeting with the Bills and believes he'd be a good fit with the team. (Matt Parrino)

Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy offered a little more context on his “no comment” response when asked about the differences between playing for Dolphins HC Brian Flores as the top guy versus as an assistant. Van Noy hasn’t been shy about letting the world know how he felt to be released after just one season in Miami.

“Honestly, I’m just as shocked as you are about it,” Van Noy said via WEEI. “I truly don’t know. And the no comment thing, it’s funny. I’m damned either way. I’m damned if I give him praise, I look disingenuous. I’m damned if I say negative things. I look like a salty you-know-what, and I just figured no comment was the best situation for that because now you can run it however you want.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the 49ers first engaged the Dolphins in trade talks about three weeks after they had finished their deep dive into the quarterback class and determined they wanted to trade up from No. 12.

After that, Dolphins GM Chris Grier called the Eagles to see if they would be interested in moving back to No. 12 and allow Miami to stay high in the draft, making it essentially a three-team trade.

NBC Sports' Peter King infers that the Dolphins were able to get such a big haul from the 49ers because they knew a team like the Panthers that couldn't really make a run at Texans QB Deshaun Watson anymore would be willing to throw that haul of picks at Miami to trade up instead.

King also thinks the Dolphins wanted to make certain they could add a pass-catcher with their first-round pick this year and that could mean WR DeVante Parker is available via trade.

Dolphins LB Elandon Roberts' one-year, $1.99 million deal includes a $650,000 signing bonus, $1.34 million base salary and an additional $750,000 in playing time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that from what he’s hearing, the Jets aren’t interested in trading the No. 2 overall pick.

However, should GM Joe Douglas change his mind, King expects the Panthers to be willing to give up at least as much as the 49ers did to move up from No. 8.

Jets DE Vinny Curry's one-year, $1.3 million deal includes a $1.075 million base salary (guaranteed), a $25,000 Week 1 active roster bonus and an additional $200,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. There's an additional $700,000 in incentives tied to playing time and sacks. (Rich Cimini)

Patriots’ recently signed WR Nelson Agholor said he was interested in signing with New England because they indicated that he would be a big “part of their plan” going forward.

“To be a part of their plan meant a lot to me,” Agholor said, via Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal. “I think they make very calculated decisions. For them to think enough of me, to bring me in and put me in this position, I’m excited and I look forward to working hard and helping this team be who we need to be.”

Agholor added that he’s excited to play alongside Cam Newton.

“Cam Newton is a great quarterback,” Agholor said. “I think he’s a league MVP for a reason. I know he can do whatever needs to be done. For me, it’s just about getting out there to practice with him. And I’m excited. Excited to work with him. Excited to grow. I know he’s going to push me.”

Agholor mentioned that he is aware of the Patriots’ winning culture and is ready to contribute.

“The picture’s very clear when you join the Patriots,” Agholor said. “We have one goal in mind and we work very hard toward that goal and it takes a great sacrifice. So I think for me, what I’ve been through, and understanding I have to sacrifice to grow as a player and play at a high level, I really embrace being a part of this team.”