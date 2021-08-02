AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR coach Chad Hall is excited about second-year WR Isaiah Hodgins.

“He just does everything right, which is great as a coach,” Hall said, via The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. “He’s really accountable and I don’t have to worry about him. He’s one of the smartest guys in the room, so I can put him at any position and feel confident that he’s going to do the right thing and do it well. He’s a safety blanket for me as a coach for sure.”

QB Josh Allen agrees with Hall and said Hodgins is enjoying the process of improving every day.

“His body control has been fantastic and above that he’s a guy that likes to have fun, a guy that always has good energy, a fun guy to be around and never a bad moment for him,” Allen said. “He’s enjoying the process and I know that he wasn’t super happy with what happened last year with the shoulder and whatnot but he’s been here grinding and getting better with our training staff and it’ll pay dividends when he’s on the field.”

Dolphins

Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard spoke to the media for the first time since his public trade request, which was spurred by Howard’s desire for a new contract after a 10 interception season in 2020. “Everything is good. I was out there today,” Howard said, via Jelani Scott of NFL.com. “Everything has been good. I’m just happy to be here with my teammates and we’re taking it one day at a time.” When asked about the trade request, Howard said that it is all up to the Dolphins as to whether he stays or continues to look for a way out.

“That’s up to the Dolphins,” Howard said. “I’m just here with my teammates and enjoying every moment with my teammates. I’m just here. Like I said, I’m with my teammates. I’m here every day. I’m just here with my teammates.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Dolphins’ co-offensive coordinator and TE coach George Godsey , who has been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent home.

, who has been vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been sent home. Co-offensive coordinator Eric Studesville will run the offense alone in the meantime and the Dolphins’ tight ends are now expected to test positive for COVID-19 as close contacts.

will run the offense alone in the meantime and the Dolphins’ tight ends are now expected to test positive for COVID-19 as close contacts. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald notes second-round OT Liam Eichenberg spent practice at left guard after starting camp at right tackle.

spent practice at left guard after starting camp at right tackle. Dolphins HC Brian Flores said Howard missed practice after re-aggravating his ankle injury. There has also been some momentum in contract talks. (Armando Salguero)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said DT Quinnen Williams is “getting closer” to participating in practice following a foot injury. (Ralph Vacchiano)

said DT is “getting closer” to participating in practice following a foot injury. (Ralph Vacchiano) Saleh added he is excited about second-round WR Elijah Moore: “He’s already ahead of the game. He’s impressive in the sense that we feel very confident he’s going to find ways to get better.” (Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn’t want to go into detail about CB Stephon Gilmore‘s contract situation.

“Yeah, let’s keep taking it day by day,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s pretty much the same situation with a lot of those players. So again, see how each day goes. If it improves, then we move ahead. If it doesn’t, then we might have to pause until we can get things ready to move forward. So every day is kind of its own day and we’ll kind of just go day by day.”

Belichick also didn’t want to address WR N’Keal Harry ‘s trade request: “N’Keal and I talked about it. We had a good conversation. We have a good relationship.” (Mike Reiss)

‘s trade request: “N’Keal and I talked about it. We had a good conversation. We have a good relationship.” (Mike Reiss) NFL Draft Diamonds reports the Patriots are working out DB K.J. Sails.