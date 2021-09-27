AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills CB Levi Wallace was fined $9,526 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 2. (Tom Pelissero)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Brian Flores said following the game that the protection was better and they were happy to be able to get something going in the run game but it ultimately wasn’t enough to win. (Joe Schad)

Flores says the decision to put QB Tua Tagovailoa on IR was best for the team and the player; "We just felt it would take that long." (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets first-round QB Zach Wilson said the offense’s issues are based on lack of execution, not effort.

“The whole game on offense was disappointing, of course. We want to do better than that,” Wilson said, via Jets.com. “But I did think we did some good things on that drive. What happened at the end of that drive just shows what was happening the whole game — it’s us killing ourselves. It really comes down to that. … We just didn’t execute. I promise we’re going to get it. These guys want to win, man, I promise they do, so we’re going to give everything we have every single week.”

Wilson added he isn’t going to criticize his wide receivers for dropping passes.

“You just give ’em some love, man,” he said. “These guys are busting their butt out there, and not every throw is perfect — for sure, it’s not. I’ve got to be more accurate and give these guys some good throws. It’s tough and it just goes back to football is a team game and it’s not on one person. There’s definitely plays individuals can make, especially myself, but it all goes back to the team functioning and all 11 guys doing their job.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said second-round WR Elijah Moore has a concussion. (Connor Hughes)

Saleh noted following the team's loss to the Broncos that Wilson had his best week of practice leading up to the game; "I don't want to sugar coat anything, but he had his best week of practice." (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said WR N’Keal Harry will return to practice this week and the team will decide whether to take him off the IR by Wednesday. (Matthew Fairburn)

said WR will return to practice this week and the team will decide whether to take him off the IR by Wednesday. (Matthew Fairburn) Belichick mentions he has no ill-will towards QB Tom Brady : “I have nothing but respect and appreciation for Tom [Brady] and everything he did for me and our team … Nothing surprises me that he does.” (Jim McBride)

: “I have nothing but respect and appreciation for Tom [Brady] and everything he did for me and our team … Nothing surprises me that he does.” (Jim McBride) Belichick added they tried to bring Brady back before he signed with Tampa: “He looked at his options, made his decision. We were not as good of an option as Tampa… It wasn’t a questions of not wanting him (Brady) that’s for sure.” (The Greg Hill Show)