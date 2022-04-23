AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said that he has been in contact with S Jordan Poyer and feels comfortable with his current standing on the team.

“I’ve been in communication with Jordan,” McDermott said, via Bills Wire. “That’s part of the NFL and how things work at this time of the year, some business that’s going on. I love Jordan, I love his family and he’s been a big part of what we’ve done here to this point.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane acknowledged Poyer’s contributions to the team but also pointed out the competitive nature of the salary cap and roster construction.

“Jordan’s been a really good player,” Beane said. “He’s been a good pro. I think he’s done a great job. He’s been an integral part of our defense. When you look at some of the steady pieces that have been here through when it wasn’t as good as where we are now, I give him and some of those other guys a lot of credit. I want Jordan here. I’m not looking for anything different than that. It’s just business gets in the way sometimes, and I respect that.”

Dolphins

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that there is “zero doubt” that Buccaneers QB Tom Brady would have been approved as a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins before backing out due to the Brian Flores lawsuit.

Patriots

Patriots WR Devante Parker told the media that he was very interested in being traded to New England as soon as the possibility was mentioned to him by the Dolphins. It didn’t take long for him to decide that this was the team he wanted to be traded to.

“I chose to get traded here,” Parker said, via ESPN. “My agent [Jimmy Gould] hit me up, just telling me what the situation was, and the options I had for the teams to go to. The first on my list was the Patriots. I’m just excited we were able to get everything done.”

The agent for Patriots WR N'Keal Harry said that Harry "understands what's at stake this season and is doing his part to make sure he will be ready" and that he has also had "positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities." (Mike Garafolo)