AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills CB Dane Jackson is one of the options vying to start at the second outside cornerback spot across from Tre’Davious White — or as the No. 1 corner if White’s recovery from a torn ACL hits a snag. Despite being a former seventh-round pick, Buffalo’s expectations for him are far higher than his draft capital.

“Dane’s a winner,” Bills HC Sean McDermott said via Dante Lasting of BuffaloBills.com. “Whether it was his first season when he played through splashes of time, he went out there and performed and that’s hard to do as a rookie. And then, last season as well. Tre goes down, Dane steps in, finished off the Saints game, and didn’t miss a beat.

“So, are there things he can do better? Yeah, and he’s working his butt off to do that. There are things we can all do better. But that’s what I love about Dane, he is committed. He’s one of the first ones here every morning, and one of the last to leave. Comes in on his own, even on the weekends at times. He’s a true pro.”

Dolphins



Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle commented on QB Tua Tagovailoa during CB Xavien Howard‘s youth football camp and added what the team can do to help him succeed.

“Tua is great,” Waddle said, via Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “I think, a great leader. Real confident, got a lot of swag to him. Tua is going to be alright. I’m just going to say to play consistent, in and out every week, continue to make plays, and just try to play my game week in and week out. I think my coaching staff, and my teammates put a lot of confidence in me throughout the week. That definitely went into Sundays and made Sundays a lot better. I think it’s a good time. We got some new players. Everybody that came in are great guys, and I think will help us get to where we want to go.”

Patriots

Patriots veteran C David Andrews is yet another player on the team who has good things to say about QB Mac Jones, who is entering his second season as the starter in New England.

“The kid’s a hard worker,” Andrews said, via Conor Roche of Boston.com. “He works his butt off, day in and day out. Sometimes I just try to get him to take a deep breath. But that’s what you want out of your quarterback. He works really hard. He’s a tough kid. It’s been fun for me the last year, year and a half, to get to know him. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he does things and how he carries himself.”